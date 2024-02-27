Art & Entertainment

Sajid Nadiadwala Hints At A Major Collaboration With Rajinikanth

Director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala has dropped hints at a major collaboration with Tamil megastar Rajinikanth.

February 27, 2024

Sajid Nadiadwala with Rajinikanth Photo: Instagram
"It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together,” Sajid Nadiadwala said.

His production house Nadiadwala Grandson took to X and shared a picture of the ‘Robot’ megastar with Sajid.

In the picture, Rajinikanth can be seen dressed in white kurta while Sajid can be seen wearing a black t-shirt which he paired with denims.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth, who was recently seen in ‘Lal Salaam’ directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

He has ‘Thalaivar 170’ in the pipeline in which he will share the screen with veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

