Hema Malini and Saira Banu's 1966 meeting

Saira wrote about Hema Malini's recent visit to her home, where they spoke for hours about old times, films and life. "There is a gentleness about her spirit that remains unchanged through the years… and that is what makes her so deeply admired and loved by all," she shared.



Recalling her first meeting with the Seeta Aur Geeta actress, Saira said it was in 1966, when they met on the sets of Deewana at RK Studios, when she came along with her producer Anantswamy. "I remember being instantly taken by her serene beauty and grace. Later, we met again while shooting at the picturesque Krishna Raj Sagar Dam, our rooms were next to each other, and every evening my mother, Hema, her mother, and I would sit in the verandah chatting, exchanging beauty secrets, and sharing laughter that echoed into the night," she added.