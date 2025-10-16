Saira Banu penned a lengthy note to wish Hema Malini on her birthday
Hema turned 77 on Thursday, October 16
Saira recalled her first meeting with Hema on the sets of Deewana at RK Studios
Veteran actress Hema Malini, the Dream Girl of Bollywood, has turned a year older on Thursday, October 16. On the occasion of her 77th birthday, actress Saira Banu penned a heartfelt birthday note for the Sholay star. Banu shared a priceless throwback picture of herself and Dilip Kumar with Hema Malini alongside the birthday note.
Saira Banu wishes Hema Malini on her birthday
Wishing Hema, in her Instagram post, Saira wrote that the former has always been a "vision of grace, beauty, and quiet strength". On their friendship, she said that over the years it has been one of "warmth, mutual respect, and shared memories of an era that was filled with love for cinema, laughter, and companionship."
Hema Malini and Saira Banu's 1966 meeting
Saira wrote about Hema Malini's recent visit to her home, where they spoke for hours about old times, films and life. "There is a gentleness about her spirit that remains unchanged through the years… and that is what makes her so deeply admired and loved by all," she shared.
Recalling her first meeting with the Seeta Aur Geeta actress, Saira said it was in 1966, when they met on the sets of Deewana at RK Studios, when she came along with her producer Anantswamy. "I remember being instantly taken by her serene beauty and grace. Later, we met again while shooting at the picturesque Krishna Raj Sagar Dam, our rooms were next to each other, and every evening my mother, Hema, her mother, and I would sit in the verandah chatting, exchanging beauty secrets, and sharing laughter that echoed into the night," she added.
"Dearest Hema, may your days continue to shine with the same light and love you have always brought into the lives of others. Wishing you boundless happiness, peace, and good health always," the 81-year-old actress concluded her post.
Wishing Hema Malini a very Happy Birthday!