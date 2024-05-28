Art & Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan's New Project Titled 'Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapter'

The upcoming project of filmmaker-producer Siddharth Anand and actor Saif Ali Khan is titled "Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter".

Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Touted to be a heist drama, the film will be directed by Robbie Grewal and also star Jaideep Ahlawat. Anand is producing the film with wife, Mamta Anand under their banner Marfix Pictures.

"Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapter" reunites Anand and Khan after 17 years. The duo previously collaborated on "Salaam Namaste" (2005) and '"Ta Ra Rum Pum" (2007).

Anand shared the title and the news of the collaboration on his Instagram handle by uploading the post featuring him alongside Khan with a caption: "Back on set with my first hero! How can nothing change!"

Khan will also star in "Devara: Part One", starring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr. NTR. The action thriller is slated to release on October 10.

Anand's last release was "Fighter", starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead

