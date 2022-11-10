Saif Ali Khan To Amit Sadh To Ajay Devgn – 4 Rule-Breaker OTT Performances As Cops

With the boom of OTT entertainment and content-oriented cinema, there has been a surplus of gripping, thrilling and innovative movies and series. While there have been numerous characters, but cops are something that audiences always love to see onscreen. It seems that these actors have showcased their versatility as artists while playing people in uniform.

Here are a few actors that audiences and viewers have absolutely loved to watch as Cops or Policemen on varied OTT shows

Ajay Devgn (‘Rudra’ On Disney+ Hotstar)

Ajay Devgn is an actor who needs no introduction, after his super cop role in Singham, fans adored him in his debut OTT as a cop in the series Rudra too. The series is a psychological crime thriller and follows the story of DCP Rudraveer Pratap Singh who is pursuing a suspect and ends up in a state of coma in the hospital. After an inquiry into what happened, he's reinstated in the force months later but the time lapse has taken a severe toll on him. Devgn plays a strong and intense cop who never minds breaking the rules.

Amit Sadh (‘Breathe’ On Amazon Prime Video)

Amit Sadh plays the unconventional, intellectual and rugged Crime Branch Officer Kabir Sawant and in the previous seasons, Sadh put together the pieces of seemingly unconnected deaths of organ donors. After the roaring success of Breathe Seasons 1 and 2, Amit is back with the much-anticipated new 'Breathe' season! The third instalment of Prime Video's Breathe drops on November 9 and will see Amit essay the cop avatar again, in which his fans loved him.

Saif Ali Khan (‘Sacred Games’ On Netflix)

Saif Ali Khan has recently been experimenting with his career choices and they're paying off for him. He played Sartaj Singh in the mythological thriller series Sacred Games - a troubled police officer in Mumbai with a dark past, who receives a call from a gangster. He tells him to save the city within 25 days and revolves around that narrative. It is a neo-noir crime thriller series based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name.

Jaideep Ahlawat ('Paatal Lok' On Amazon Prime Video)

Jaideep Ahlawat has emerged as one of the finest actors of his generation. He's an intense actor and has an amazing screen presence. The series is loosely based on Tarun Tejpal's 2010 novel The Story of My Assassins and follows the narrative of a disillusioned cop Haathi Singh, played by Ahlawat, who lands the case of an assassination attempt gone wrong. He ends up fighting with mystery power to regain his pride.