Actor-director-producer Sachin Pilgaonkar, who predominantly works in Marathi cinema, has started the shoot of the sequel to his cult comedy 'Navra Mazha Navsacha'. The film began its shooting in Mumbai.

The original film was released 19 years ago. The sequel marks his 23rd film, and also stars his wife Supriya Pilgaonkar, and Ashok Saraf.