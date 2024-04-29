Art & Entertainment

Ryan Gosling Reveals How Ken Has Become An Inspiration For Boys Globally

Actor Ryan Gosling is thrilled that his character Ken has become an inspiration to boys after he learned about how a child got through a breakup with his song 'I'm Just Ken'.

IANS
Ryan Gosling Photo: IANS
The 43-year-old actor, known for his role as Ken in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' in 2023, shared: "I’ve heard those stories and, of course, I love them. I think Greta had more affection for Ken than any other character."

"Even though she made a Barbie film, she was very conscious that she has two little boys and so wanted to start a conversation,” he told The Sunday Times, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Gosling recounted a specific anecdote, saying, "I heard about a kid whose girlfriend broke up with him, and he’d watch 'I’m Just Ken' to make him feel it was OK. Like, ‘I just wasn’t the right person for her, but that doesn’t mean there is anything wrong with me'."

'The Fall Guy' actor mused that perhaps people are "sick" of the character when it was noted that there is "very little left to ask" about Barbie's boyfriend.

