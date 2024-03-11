'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' made a comeback this year at the Oscars. SS Rajamouli's film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, made a cameo appearance at Oscars 2024. The visuals of the chartbuster song were displayed on the big screen of the awards show during the presentation of Best Original Song award.
As Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo walked towards the centre stage to announce the Best Original Song at Oscars 2024, the visuals of 'Naatu Naatu' were displayed on the screen. For those unaware, 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' won the Oscar in the Best Original Song category in 2023. It became the first Indian song to bag the trophy. This year Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connel clinched the Best Original Song award for 'What was I made for?', from Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'.
'RRR's official X page shared the video and captioned it, "On the #Oscars stage again!!! #RRRMovie (sic)," and added three fire emojis.
The Academy also paid a tribute to the world's greatest stunt sequences in movies and it included 'RRR's' action sequence from the climax. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt honoured the contribution of stunt coordinators in cinema all across the world. The montage also featured the climax action scene of 'RRR'. It's indeed a proud moment for Indian cinema, isn't it?
Let's take you back to Oscars 2023 when 'Naatu Naatu' won big. There was a blockbuster live performance by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava at the Oscars. Deepika Padukone who made her debut at Oscars last year, was one of the presenters of the award show. She introduced the act and it received a standing ovation from the crowd. Music director MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the prestigious award.
Not only Oscars, 'RRR' won other global awards last year. It bagged the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu' at the Critics Choice Awards. The track also won the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.