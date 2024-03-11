As Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo walked towards the centre stage to announce the Best Original Song at Oscars 2024, the visuals of 'Naatu Naatu' were displayed on the screen. For those unaware, 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' won the Oscar in the Best Original Song category in 2023. It became the first Indian song to bag the trophy. This year Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connel clinched the Best Original Song award for 'What was I made for?', from Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'.