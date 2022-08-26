Rohan Sippy: Pankaj Tripathi Has An Incredible Sense Of Humour

Pankaj Tripathi is back as the iconic Madhav Mishra in ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’, releasing on August 26. Madhav Mishra, silver medalist, LLB is back with his toughest case because ‘seedha ya simple inke syllabus mein hai hi nahi’. With wit and humour by his side, the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third instalment of Criminal Justice along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.

The fan-favourite and critically acclaimed show is back with a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder - her own brother, Mukul Ahuja. The show has been directed by Rohan Sippy.

Reflecting on his experience working with veteran Pankaj Tripathi, director Rohan Sippy was in awe of the actor’s versatility and easy demeanour. Talking about the actor, Sippy said, “Mostly our discussions were about tweaking the interpretation of the script in some places… When he has the confidence to depart from what is on the page and try something new, the studio and producers were invariably on board with it. He has an incredible sense of humour too, which we were able to capture - that is crucial in an intense show like this, to find the right nuanced way to break it, and I feel that makes the show even more accessible to a wider audience. What we also ended up evolving while shooting is how Madhav Mishra is now seeing himself transform from a Bihari outsider to a Mumbaikar.”

The third season in the ‘Criminal Justice’ franchise is back on Disney+ Hotstar.