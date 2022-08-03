The first two seasons of the ‘Criminal Justice’ were praised by the audiences and the critics alike as they depicted the inherent flaws of the Indian judiciary system in a perfect manner. Now the third season of the show, titled ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’, is all set to streaming soon on Disney+Hotstar, and ahead of it, on Wednesday, the show makers dropped its teaser. It shows Pankaj Tripathi returning in his role of Madhav Mishra as he takes on assistant public prosecutor Lekha, played by Shweta Basu Prasad.

The teaser starts with a woman approaching Pankaj to fight her case. While his opponent terms it a ‘simple and straight’ case, he assures her that there’s more to it. The face of the client is kept under wraps as he gears up to not only fight his ‘next’ case but also his ‘toughest’ in the courtroom.

Talking about the new season, the actor said in a statement, “With the character of Madhav Mishra, I have been fortunate enough to explore them in Hotstar Specials’ ‘Criminal Justice’ series across seasons. In the new season, he sets out on a new adventure where he questions the limits of our laws. There is much more to look out for in this season, with Madhav Mishra taking a deep dive into the legal battles of his clients.”

Gaurav Banerjee, Head Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, further added, “‘Criminal Justice’ is a marquee show that raises important questions for us all. The last two seasons' overwhelming response proves how the show’s pragmatic storytelling reverberates with the audience strongly. As one of the most-watched titles on Disney+ Hotstar, we are excited to bring to the viewers an all-new chapter of Madhav Mishra’s fight for justice with ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’.”

‘Criminal Justice 3’ will be helmed by Rohan Sippy who ensures this season ‘captures Madhav Mishra’s fight insightfully and sensitively in their rawest form’.The show is an Indian adaptation of the BBC Studios drama series of the same name, and earlier starred Vikrant Massey and Kirti Kulhari playing the lead roles.