‘Top Gun: Maverick’ On Amazon Prime Video To ‘Delhi Crime 2’ On Netflix – Top 5 OTT Releases Of The Week

This week has numerous films and shows releasing on various OTT platforms. Tom Cruise starrer ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ finally hits the web platforms after becoming the biggest Hollywood money-spinner at the worldwide box-office in 2022. It’s releasing on Amazon Prime Video and simultaneously on Book My Stream. The second season of the popular Netflix show ‘Delhi Crime’ is releasing with Shefali Shah back in a police uniform. Then, Pankaj Tripathi dons the lawyer's robe once again for the third season of ‘Criminal Justice’ on Disney+ Hotstar. Huma Qureshi is back to being the Chief Minister of Bihar in the second season of the popular show ‘Maharani’ on Sony Liv. Besides these, for the connoisseurs, there is also the biopic of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray called ‘Aparajito’ on Zee5. All these and lots more coming up on OTT this week.

Here are our top 5 picks on OTT for this week:

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Cast: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Roberta Sparta, Manny Jacinto, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Lyliana Wray, Jean Louisa Kelly, Raymond Lee, Jake Picking, Greg Tarzan Davis, Kara Wang, Randy Davison, Lewis Pullman, Rachel Winfree, Jane Vande Voorde, Adam Pepper

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video And Book My Stream

After more than thirty years of service as one of the US Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it. Will he be able to train the graduates to fly the mission? Will he be able to come to terms with his past? Will he get fired in the pursuit? Will he get killed in the operation? Will the graduates survive the tough 10+ G force needed to complete the mission? Well, you’ll have to watch the film to find out.

‘Delhi Crime Season 2’

Director: Tanuj Chopra

Cast: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Bishnoi, Swati Bhatia, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Denzil Smith, Yashaswini Dayama, Avijit Dutt, Gopal Dutt, Mridul Sharma, Jaya Bhattacharya, Sidharth Bhardwaj

Where To Watch: Netflix

DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) spearheads another crucial investigation to save Delhi and its senior citizens from a gang of killers. The Delhi Police is now searching for a serial killer even as they struggle with a staffing shortfall and an increase in crime. Will they be able to catch the culprit before another serial killing happens in the Indian national capital? Will Chaturvedi be able to hold her position? Will she get fired in the pursuit? Or does she become a victim of the serial killer? Well, you’ll have to watch the show to find out.

‘Maharani Season 2’

Show Creator: Subhash Kapoor

Director: Ravindra Gautam

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Inaamulhaq, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, Pramod Pathak, Vineet Kumar, Kanan Arunachalam

Where To Watch: Sony Liv

A political drama set in Bihar in the 1990s. With its caste arithmetic, traditional satraps and the emerging voice…will an illiterate woman Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi) survive this? Rani Bharti is a homemaker and the wife of Bihar’s chief minister Bheema Bharti (Sohum Shah). All she cares about is her house and her husband. She wants to pack her bags and go back to the village after her husband resigns from the post of Bihar’s CM. But her life takes a turn when her husband and Bihar’s CM, is made to announce the name of his successor. While his party members look excited to hear who has been anointed, he makes Rani Bharti his successor, surprising everyone. Things turn sideways for Bheema Bharti when Rani Bharti actually starts running the administration quite well and even takes measures to kill corruption in the state. However, this leads her straight to the root cause of the corruption – her husband, Bheema Bharti. She doesn’t flinch and puts him behind bars as well. What will Bheema Bharti do now? Will he take revenge on his own wife? Will he get her killer? Will she be able to win the elections against her own husband? Well, you’ll have to watch the show to find out.

‘Criminal Justice Season 3: Adhura Sach’

Director: Rohan Sippy

Cast: Shweta Basu Prasad, Pankaj Tripathi, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Gaurav Gera, Deshna Dugad

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) is back to fight in court for the people who have been wronged by the legal system. In this third season, the story revolves around another murder and how Anu Chandra gets convicted for the same. What made Anu Chandra stab her perfect husband? The evidence and confession are clear, but what’s the truth? Will Madhav Mishra be able to dig that out? Will he be able to get justice against all odds? Well, you’ll have to watch the show to find out.

‘Aparajito - The Undefeated’

Director: Anik Dutta

Cast: Jeetu Kamal, Saayoni Ghosh, Shoaib Kabeer, Anusha Vishwanathan, Saunak Samanta, Paran Banerjee, Debashis Roy, Anusuya Majumdar, Ritwick Purkait, Sumit Samaddar, Anjana Basu, Rishav Basu, Barun Chanda, Sandip Chakraborty, Ashim Roy Chowdhury, Apratim Chatterjee, Harakumar Gupta, Manasi Sinha, Chandrasish Ray, Agnijit Sen, Mahul Brahma, Ashim Roy Chowdhury, Bimal Chakraborty

Where To Watch: Zee5

A young filmmaker (Satyajit Ray) prepares for the debut of his first feature film. The film is based on the life of popular filmmaker Satyajit Ray who even won the Lifetime Achievement Award from The Oscars. Delve into the mind of Satyajit Ray and check out the era he lived and grew up in. Also, find out what went into the making of his famous Apu’s trilogy.