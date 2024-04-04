Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'

However, there is much more to the actor than just being the Ironman. He has given his 'Ironman' touch to some strong and unique characters before and after being cast the the superhero in the MCU. On the occasion of Robert Downey Jr's 59th birthday lets shade some light on his portrayals, other than the Ironman, that you shouldn't miss. Here are his 5 films that should be on your watchlist: