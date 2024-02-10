A few days ago, a teaser for ‘Resident Playbook’ was unveiled, showcasing popular actress Go Youn-jung taking on the lead role. This show will be serving as a spin-off of the popular K-drama ‘Hospital Playlist’ and will be based around the residents within the OB-GYN department of the Yulje Medical Centre.
As a spin-off of the 2020–2021 series ‘Hospital Playlist,’ the forthcoming show will delve into the lives and friendships of university hospital professors and doctors.
Advertisement
The recently unveiled teaser for ‘Resident Playbook’ takes viewers on a nostalgic journey, featuring the cherished original cast of ‘Hospital Playlist.’ Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-myung, and Jeon Mi-do portrayed a close-knit group of friends and doctors at Yulje Medical Center, earning widespread acclaim for their bond. However, in the upcoming show, there will be a fresh ensemble of skilled actors will step into the roles of doctors, carrying forward the legacy of this esteemed group.
Advertisement
Set in the Jongno Branch of Yulje Medical Centre, the series will unfold the stories of obstetrics and gynecology specialists, offering detailed insights into their professional and personal lives. The star-studded, fresh ensemble, featuring Go Youn-jung, Shin Shi-ah, Kang Yoo-seok, Jung Joon-won, Han Ye-ji, and many others, is set to echo the resilience and commitment of their predecessors. As they navigate different challenges and obstacles, these residents end up forming complex friendships while bravely specializing in a not-so-popular department during an era characterized by low birth rates.
Advertisement
Renowned for their contributions to the ‘Reply’ series and ‘Hospital Playlist,’ director Shin Won-ho and writer Lee Woo-jung are slated to serve as creators for ‘Resident Playbook.’ The series will be helmed by Lee Min-soo and scripted by Kim Song-hee, who was an assistant writer for ‘Hospital Playlist.’
Advertisement
Currently, there is no official confirmation of a specific release date for ‘Resident Playbook.’ However, as shown in the teaser, tvN has indicated that the series will premiere sometime in the first half of this year, only on Netflix, and will aim to deliver some heart-felt touching stories depicting the commitment of doctors.