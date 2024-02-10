Set in the Jongno Branch of Yulje Medical Centre, the series will unfold the stories of obstetrics and gynecology specialists, offering detailed insights into their professional and personal lives. The star-studded, fresh ensemble, featuring Go Youn-jung, Shin Shi-ah, Kang Yoo-seok, Jung Joon-won, Han Ye-ji, and many others, is set to echo the resilience and commitment of their predecessors. As they navigate different challenges and obstacles, these residents end up forming complex friendships while bravely specializing in a not-so-popular department during an era characterized by low birth rates.