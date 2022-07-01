Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Remo D'Souza Shares Diary With Tips On Being A 'Super Hubby'

Ace choreographer Remo D'Souza is currently a judge on the dance reality show 'DID Super Moms'.

Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 8:08 pm

Ace choreographer and judge Remo D'Souza shared about his diary in which he takes down interesting tips to be a 'super hubby' from the husbands of different contestants of 'DID Super Moms'. Bollywood actresses Bhagyashree Dassani and Urmila Matondkar are also among the panel of judges.

When Dassani asked D'Souza about the diary, he said, "I like helping my wife out with different kinds of household work like washing the clothes and dishes as well as cleaning the house and cooking food."

"However, with experienced Super Moms around me on the show, my plan was to meet their husbands and ask them for the perfect tips to be a 'Super Husband'. I feel it is the perfect opportunity to get some tips for a good married life too and I'll note all of them down in this diary and share the information with other married men too," he shared.

Giving him some tips, Dassani added, "I think, apart from the usual chores, you need to do much more to make her feel happy, like how my husband praises me a lot. Please note down these tips in your diary, they will surely help you!"

"You should definitely praise your wife when she gets ready and tell her that she is looking beautiful, it will actually make her day. More importantly, you should compliment her cooking, whenever she makes food for you," she shared.

Matondkar also suggested: "With husbands like you, we should also start DID Super Husbands."

DID Super Moms is all set to start from July 2 on Zee TV.

[With Inputs From IANS]

