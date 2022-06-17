Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Ravi Teja Injured On The Sets Of 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'

Actor Ravi Teja was injured during the shooting for his upcoming movie 'Tiger Nageswar Rao' a few days back.

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 8:34 pm

Actor Ravi Teja was injured during the shooting for his upcoming movie 'Tiger Nageswar Rao' a few days back. It is not uncommon for movie stars to sustain injuries when filming action sequences. According to the latest reports, Teja was hurt while filming an action sequence for 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. He was hurt after tripping over a safety rope, according to sources.



This incident seems to have occurred a few days ago, and Teja has been transported to the hospital right afterwards. His injury required 10 stitches apparently.

The 'Kick' actor has already returned to work and has resumed his shooting. Teja quoted that he did not want to waste the dates of experienced action choreographer Peter Heins and other fighters, and hence resumed working for 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'.

[With Inputs From IANS]

