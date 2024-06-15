Raveena Tandon made news earlier this month when a video of her being attacked by a mob in Mumbai went viral. The video claimed that the group of women attacked the actor after her driver allegedly hit three people on Mumbai’s Carter Road. After the police investigation, the actor was given a clean chit, and all allegations were proven to be false. As the matter is slowly settling down, Tandon has now issued a defamation notice of Rs 100 crore to the man who posted the video and alleged that she was drunk.
As reported by India Today, Raveena Tandon has sent a defamation notice to Mohsin Shaikh for sharing the road rage video with false claims. Shaikh claims to be a freelance journalist on X (formerly known as Twitter). Talking to the portal, Tandon’s lawyer Sana Raees Khan said, “Recently, an attempt was made to embroil Raveena in a false and frivolous complaint which was clarified in CCTV footage and no complaint was filed. However, recently, a person claiming to be a journalist is disseminating false information on X regarding the said incident, which is factually incorrect and misleading.”
Khan said that the video tarnished Tandon’s reputation and was an attempt by Shaikh to gain ‘cheap publicity’ on social media. The lawyer continued, “This dissemination of false news appears to be a deliberate attempt to tarnish Raveena’s reputation for ulterior motives. The intent behind continuously spreading these falsehoods seems to be rooted in extortion and a desire to gain cheap publicity at the expense of Raveena’s dignity. We are currently taking all necessary legal steps to address this issue and ensure that justice is served, and action is taken against him for perpetuating this defamatory campaign.”
Earlier this month, a viral video showed a woman complaining that Tandon’s car had hit her and that both the actor and her driver had assaulted her. However, a subsequent release of CCTV footage her claims.