Khan said that the video tarnished Tandon’s reputation and was an attempt by Shaikh to gain ‘cheap publicity’ on social media. The lawyer continued, “This dissemination of false news appears to be a deliberate attempt to tarnish Raveena’s reputation for ulterior motives. The intent behind continuously spreading these falsehoods seems to be rooted in extortion and a desire to gain cheap publicity at the expense of Raveena’s dignity. We are currently taking all necessary legal steps to address this issue and ensure that justice is served, and action is taken against him for perpetuating this defamatory campaign.”