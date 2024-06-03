Art & Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Speaks In Support Of Raveena Tandon After She Was Attacked: What Happened Is Absolutely Alarming

Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Raveena Tandon after she was assaulted by a mob. She expressed her opinions on her Instagram Stories.

Kangana Ranaut, Raveena Tandon Photo: X
Just a day after Raveena Tandon was attacked by a mob in Mumbai, actor Kangana Ranaut came out in support of the actor. The ‘Queen’ actor condemned the act and called the incident ‘alarming.’ She took to her social media to express her opinion on the incident.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote what she felt about the incident. She spoke in favour of Raveena Tandon and called for strict action by the authorities. She wrote, “What happened to Raveena Tandon ji is absolutely alarming; had there been 5-6 more people in the opposite group, she would have been lynched; we condemn such road rage outbursts; those people must be reprimanded. They must not get away with such violent and poisonous behaviour.”

Take a look at what Kangana Ranaut said here.

Kangana Ranauts Instagram Stories
Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
For the uninitiated, Tandon was attacked by a mob when a group of women came nearby of her car. The video showed a group accusing the actor and her driver of assaulting three women. After Tandon exited her vehicle to speak to the crowd, she was allegedly pushed and hit. In the video, a man claimed that the actor was inebriated and started assaulting the women after stepping out of the car.

The altercation happened after the driver reversed the car. The viral video shows a woman complaining that the actor and her driver assaulted her, causing her nose to bleed. According to police, the incident occurred on Carter Road in Bandra on Saturday night. Both parties visited the Khar police station and submitted written statements asserting they had no grievances against each other. While no FIR has been registered, a station diary entry has been made at the Khar police station.

On the work front, Tandon was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Patna Shuklla.’ 

Raveena Tandon - Instagram
'Please Don't Hit Me': Raveena Tandon Attacked After Being Accused Of Allegedly Assaulting Three Women- Watch Video

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

