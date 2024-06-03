Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote what she felt about the incident. She spoke in favour of Raveena Tandon and called for strict action by the authorities. She wrote, “What happened to Raveena Tandon ji is absolutely alarming; had there been 5-6 more people in the opposite group, she would have been lynched; we condemn such road rage outbursts; those people must be reprimanded. They must not get away with such violent and poisonous behaviour.”