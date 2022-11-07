Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ranveer Singh To Sharad Kelkar – Actors Who Shaved Their Heads To Perfect Their Onscreen Character

There have been many actors in recent years who have done intense transformations in order to get the look of their characters perfectly, especially when it comes to getting their heads shaved. Here are a few such actors.

Ranveer Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Arjun Kapoor
Ranveer Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 6:47 pm

Actors may look effortless while playing their roles, but we don’t see all the efforts they have put in for it behind the scenes. Along with the tough schedule, they must also meet the demands of their projects and are sometimes required to endure extreme transformations. To top it all, shave their heads in order to get the authentic look of the character.

Here are a few actors who underwent incredible transformations and shaved their heads to do justice to the roles played by them.

Ranveer Singh (‘Bajirao Mastani’)

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer Singh is not one to pay mind to what people have to say about his quirky fashion choices. But when it comes to looking the part for his roles he leaves no stone unturned. His look for the superhit Bajirao Mastani required him to shave his head and he did it without any hesitation. With a few strands of hair ties in a ponytail and a moustache he truly did justice to the role

Sharad Kelkar (‘Har Har Mahadev’)

Sharad Kelkar
Sharad Kelkar Instagram

Be it Tanahaji or Har Har Mahadev, Sharad Kelkar has shown his undying passion for all the roles he has played. His look in his latest project, where he plays the fearless Baji Prabhu Deshpande, is definitely one to remember. His long and thick moustache and his shaved head definitely make him look like a fearless warrior of the past.

Arjun Kapoor (‘Panipat’)

Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun Kapoor has gone a long way since launching his Bollywood career in 2012 with Ishaqzaade. In terms of box office numbers, the actor has had enormous success in recent years. One of them is designated for Panipat. It was one of the most difficult roles he'd ever played. He not only had to go bald for Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, but also had to lose a lot of weight to get into the skin of a warrior.

Sanjay Dutt (‘Agneepath’)

Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt Instagram

Sanjay Dutt has been ruling over Bollywood giving one hit after another. One of his most memorable roles was in the movie Agneepath, where he played the role of Kancha. His look in the movie was menacing and exactly what the role demanded. Since the first trailer for Agneepath was unveiled, Sanjay Dutt’s bald look had been the talking point of the movie. Sanjay Dutt revealed he had to shave not only his head, but body hair as well, his eyebrows and eyelashes were removed digitally.

Shahid Kapoor (‘Haider’)

Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor Instagram

After hiding it for a few days under a snug-fitting cap, Shahid Kapoor finally revealed his look for the movie Haider, and it was all the internet was talking about. From having long locks for his role in ‘R…Rajkumar’ he got a buzz-cut for his role in the movie ‘Haider’. His look along with his phenomenal performance brought his character to life on the silver screen.

Which role among these was your favourite?

Related stories

Sharad Kelkar: Response ‘Har Har Mahadev’ Is Receiving Feels Like A Big Diwali Gift From The Audience

Sharad Kelkar, Kranti Redkar, Sonalee Kulkarni Begin Shoot For 'Rainbow' In London

Playing A Strong Character Is Important, Not Lead: 'Bhuj: Pride Of India' Actor Sharad Kelkar

Tags

Art & Entertainment Actor/Actress Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actor Film Actress Television Actor Television Actress Indian Television Actor Indian Television Actress TV Actor TV Actress Indian TV Actor Indian TV Actress Film Filmmaker Indian Filmmaker Indian Actor Indian Actress Television Ranveer Singh Sharad Kelkar Arjun Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Shahid Kapoor Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live