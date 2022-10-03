Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Ranveer Singh To Launch Devi Sri Prasad's First Hindi Non-Film Song 'O Pari'

Ranveer Singh, Devi Sri Prasad
Ranveer Singh, Devi Sri Prasad Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 4:36 pm

Well known south Indian music director Devi Sri Prasad, fondly called DSP by fans, is now all set to make his debut in the Hindi music industry with a non-film track titled 'O Pari along with music mogul Bhushan Kumar on October 4.

Interestingly, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is to launch this song!

Ranveer and DSP are collaborating for the first time in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and the actor says he is thrilled to launch the ace music director's non-film music video to people pan India.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)


Devi Sri Prasad, who is popular in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has delivered several chartbusters in both Tamil and Telugu including 'Ringa Ring', 'Daddy Mummy', 'Srivalli' and 'Oo Antava' among others.

Art & Entertainment Ranveer Singh Devi Sri Prasad Non Film Song O Pari South Indian Music Director Music Director Bhushan Kumar Bollywood Actor India
