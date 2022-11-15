Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ranveer Singh Surprises Deepika Padukone On Wedding Anniversary: 'Take Notes And Thank Me Later'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after being in a relationship for six years.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Instagram/@ranveersingh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 9:40 am

Actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone completed four years of their wedding anniversary on November 14 and celebrating the occasion, the ‘Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ actor sprung a surprise on his wife-actor at her workplace.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ranveer Singh revealed that as Deepika had to work on the occasion, he decided to surprise her. Ranveer also posted a picture, clicked from behind, of Deepika working along with her team inside the office.

In the photo, Deepika sat on a chair looking at a laptop as many people stood around her. "When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office..." He also added, "Ps: Never underestimate the power of flowers & chocolates (devil emoji). Diamonds not needed buahaha. Take notes and thank me later gentlemen....,” posted Ranveer.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after being in relationship for six years. Their two-day wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close friends only. The two wedded in a traditional south Indian ceremony, following which they also had a north Indian wedding a day after.

Ranveer and Deepika first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Later, they also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Entertainment Celebrity Wedding Wedding Anniversary Bollywood Movies Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Wholesale Inflation Eases To 19-Month Low Of 8.39% In October

Wholesale Inflation Eases To 19-Month Low Of 8.39% In October

Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse: 8 Dead, 4 Feared Trapped; Rescue Operations Underway

Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse: 8 Dead, 4 Feared Trapped; Rescue Operations Underway