Actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone completed four years of their wedding anniversary on November 14 and celebrating the occasion, the ‘Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ actor sprung a surprise on his wife-actor at her workplace.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ranveer Singh revealed that as Deepika had to work on the occasion, he decided to surprise her. Ranveer also posted a picture, clicked from behind, of Deepika working along with her team inside the office.

In the photo, Deepika sat on a chair looking at a laptop as many people stood around her. "When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office..." He also added, "Ps: Never underestimate the power of flowers & chocolates (devil emoji). Diamonds not needed buahaha. Take notes and thank me later gentlemen....,” posted Ranveer.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after being in relationship for six years. Their two-day wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close friends only. The two wedded in a traditional south Indian ceremony, following which they also had a north Indian wedding a day after.

Ranveer and Deepika first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Later, they also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.