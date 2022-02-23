Ranveer Singh Shares Snippets From NBA: Meets Adam Silver And Mark Tatum

Actor Ranveer Singh's extended stay in the United States for the NBA's All-Star games week has been quite eventful. Not only did the actor take part in the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night, but he also had the opportunity to sit courtside during NBA games later that evening.

The Bollywood actor is having a jolly good time at the games and has taken to his social media to share small snippets from the venue.

In a recent post, the actor can be seen posing with American sports and business executive, Mark Tatum who is currently serving as the incumbent Deputy Commissioner of the National Basketball Association. Singh also posed with the Commissioner of the NBA, American lawyer and sports executive, Adam Silver. In the post, the actor thanked both the officials for his wonderful experience in the games.

On Monday (February 21), the actor posted a photo of himself with LeBron James, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time alongside Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. The two can be seen sharing a fist bump at courtside during Sunday's NBA All-Star Game in the photo.

Singh also took part in the All-Star Celebrity Game, rubbing shoulders with Machine Gun Kelly and impressing the audience and commentators with his star power.

The ‘83’ actor confirmed his NBA visit earlier this month on social media, posting a picture of the game's roster with a big arrow pointing towards his name on his Instagram Stories. "Ish ya boi (It's your boy)," he wrote. Last year, the actor was named as the NBA's India brand ambassador.