Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked together in Omung Kumar's film 'Sarbjit' in 2016. In the biographical film, they played brother and sister. Randeeo went through a massive body transformation for his role. Randeep featured in and as Sarabjit Singh. In a recent interview, he opened up about his working experience with Aishwarya, his bond with Sarabjit's family and a lot more. Hooda also made a shocking revelation that makers tried to make Aishwarya real in the film but he claimed that she was 'unreal'. The actor also said that he bonded much more with Sarabjit's real-life sister than the 'Ponniyin Selvan' actress.