Randeep Hooda Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Aishwarya Rai: 'Sarbjit' Makers Tried To Make Her Look Real, But She’s So Unreal

Randeep Hooda said that Aishwarya was very courteous and was sincere about her work. They played siblings in 2016 film, 'Sarbjit'.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
Instagram
Randeep Hooda on working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Photo: Instagram
Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked together in Omung Kumar's film 'Sarbjit' in 2016. In the biographical film, they played brother and sister. Randeeo went through a massive body transformation for his role. Randeep featured in and as Sarabjit Singh. In a recent interview, he opened up about his working experience with Aishwarya, his bond with Sarabjit's family and a lot more. Hooda also made a shocking revelation that makers tried to make Aishwarya real in the film but he claimed that she was 'unreal'. The actor also said that he bonded much more with Sarabjit's real-life sister than the 'Ponniyin Selvan' actress.

While talking about his working experience with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Randeep Hooda told Humans of Bombay, "She was great, very courteous, she does her job well. She’s all there, she’s very sincere about it. Although we didn’t have many interactions on set because a lot of my scenes were away from her, but whenever we did, she was all that she’s made out to be".

He added, ''They tried their best to make her look real, but she’s so unreal.” 

Randeep Hooda's sister on his body transformation - Instagram
Randeep Hooda's Sister Opens Up On His Body Transformation: Not In Favour Of Such Drastic Weight Loss

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Opening up about the bond he shared with Sarabjit's sister, the 'Highway' actor shared, "While making the movie, more than Aishwarya, I formed a great bond with Sarabjit’s sister.''

She had a wish that Randeep should light her funeral pyre. The actor fulfilled her last wish. He also regrets for not getting to spend for time with her. He lauded her for being a remarkable woman who deeply cared for Sarabjit's children who are settled now. Randeep also said that he is still in touch with them.

Randeep is all geared up for the release of 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' where he is playing Vinayak Damodar Savarkar aka Veer Savarkar. The biopic also marks his directorial debut. It also stars Ankita Lokhande in a key role.

