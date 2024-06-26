Art & Entertainment

Rana Daggubati Announces New Film '35'

Actor Rana Daggubati's next film as a producer is titled "35" and is set to release on August 15.

Rana Daggubati Photo: X
The film is directed by Nanda Kishore Emani and "explores the poignant tale of an eleven-year-old child who challenges the fundamentals of mathematics, finding profound life lessons through the teachings of his school dropout mother", according to a release.

"I was instantly drawn by this drama woven with conflict, love, and bonding between mother and her two strikingly different children. One who resists learning things, and considers maths as an illogical subject, and the other child who is smart and obedient yet torn by the conflict in the family," Daggubati said in a statement.

Emani said the movie delves into the essence of familial relationships and the complexities faced by children.

"35" is produced by Daggubati alongside Viswadev Rachakonda of Waltair Productions and Srujan Yarabolu of S original. The music is composed by Vivek Sagar and the star cast comprises of Gauthami, Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, Viswadev and Arun Dev.

