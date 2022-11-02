Rambha Thanks Fans After Car Accident, Says So Happy That You All Remember Me And Love Me

Former Bollywood actor Rambha, best known for her role in ‘Judwaa’ starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, recently met with a car accident in Canada. While she suffered minor injuries, her daughter Sasha was admitted to the hospital.

On Tuesday, she had shared pictures from the accident spot and asked her fans to pray for her and the entire family. Now adding to everyone’s contentment, Rambha has provided a health update for her fans.

During a live session on Instagram, she revealed that they have all recovered from the accident, and are now back at home. She also thanked everyone who prayed for her daughter. For the unversed, the former actress now resides in Canada with her husband and three children.

In the video, she is heard saying, “To all my fans, friends and family members who all prayed for our speedy recovery and our safety, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. My kids and I are safe now. Please keep praying for us. I am overwhelmed by the love and support I am getting from you all. I have no words to express my happiness and joy that you all support me. My children are safe, especially my daughter Sasha, who is also safe. We all came back to our house. Thank you, I love you all.”

Not just that, she also expressed happiness at still being remembered, and added, “I am so happy that you all remember me and love me the same.”

Rambha quit acting in 2010 after she tied the knot with Canadian businessman Indhran Pathmanathan and moved to Toronto. She was a popular face in Indian cinema having starred in films like ‘Okkati Adakku’, ‘Sargam’, ‘Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani’ and ‘Gharwali Baharwali’ among others.