Home Art & Entertainment

Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Konidela Witness 'Untamed Africa' During Their Jungle Safari

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are currently vacationing in Africa.

Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Konidela
Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Konidela Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 5:03 pm

Ram Charan is currently enjoying a holiday with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela. The couple has been out and about travelling around the world a lot lately. They were earlier in Japan with the star cast of ‘RRR’ for the film promotions. And next up, they are in Africa for some travel and leisure in the wild.

On Thursday, Upasana shared snippets of their trip by posting a reel of their safari as they enjoyed the ‘untamed Africa’ and the wildness around. The short format video also had photos of the two enjoying the sun as they chill while standing beside a tree.

Upasana used the hashtags “untamed Africa”, and “lions” with a red heart and world emoji in the caption. Check it out:

Earlier, Ram too shared a video of their safari trip on social media platforms. Spotted wearing a blue jacket and driving the jeep through the safari, he looked dapper. In the next frame, the actor is seen making sunny-side-up eggs in the camp. The couple also watched a lion and the camera then turned to the actor, who tried to capture the wild cat with his DSLR. “Untamed Africa!” wrote the actor. 

The couple returned to India after their vacation, and were clicked at the Hyderabad Airport. During the trip, their furry friend Rhyme also joined them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in director S Shankar’s film RC 15 alongside Kiara Advani. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in key roles.

