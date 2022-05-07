Saturday, May 07, 2022
Rakul Preet Singh Talks About Transition Struggle From South To Hindi Films

Actress Rakul Preet Singh recently opened up about how she was called 'skinny' in south industry but was asked to lose weight when she came to Mumbai.

Rakul Preet Singh Instagram/ @rakulpreet

Updated: 07 May 2022 4:10 pm

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has worked in the several films from South film industries before stepping into Bollywood in 2014, ‘Yaariyaan’. However, Singh said that the transition was not easy, and she had to work a lot on her body weight. While doing south movies, she was asked to gain weight while in Mumbai, she had to lose weight. 

Singh recently appeared on actor Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Shape of You’ show. The actress shared her experience about working in south and how she was told to gain weight. The actress said, “When I debuted, Samantha (Ruth Prabhu) and Kajal (Aggarwal) were already stars, and they were fit. I think people became conscious about how they look on the screen because the content was being consumed everywhere.”

Singh then added, “But when I debuted, I was told I am too thin. People would call me ‘stick’ and I would say ‘no’. But after two-three years I gave in also.” However, when she came to Mumbai to try her luck in the Bollywood, she was asked to become thin. “When I came to Mumbai and I started auditioning at the age of 20, I was told that I will have to lose weight because that was the standard of Bombay. But I didn’t have access or understanding since I was a kid,” said Singh. 

The actress had to shed 10 kgs in 50 days for Luv Ranjan’s ‘De De Pyaar De’ alongside Ajay Devgn. “I lost 10 kgs in 50 days, and I didn’t think I was 10 kgs overweight, but I was,” she said. 

On the work front, Singh will be next seen in comedy film ‘Chhatriwali’ where she will play the role of quality control head of a condom factory. She will also star in ‘Doctor G’ with Ayushmann Khurrana, ‘Thank God’ with Sidharth Malhotra and ‘Mission Cinderella’ with Akshay Kumar.

