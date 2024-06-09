Art & Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao Congratulates PM Modi On ‘Historic Third Win’

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is receiving a lot of positive responses to his recently released film ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’, has congratulated PM Modi on his third term.

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is receiving a lot of positive responses to his recently released film 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi', has congratulated PM Modi on his third term.

Rajkummar took to X and shared a picture of PM Modi at the dais. “My heartiest congratulations to our esteemed PM Shri @narendramodi ji on this historic third consecutive win. May our country continue to flourish under your exemplary leadership. God bless you sir. @PMOIndia,” the actor wrote.

On the work front, the actor has had a good run at the box office with his biopic ‘Srikanth’, based on visually-impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, and the sports drama ‘Mr. &amp; Mrs. Mahi’ in which he stars opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The actor will be next seen in ‘Stree 2’ opposite Shraddha Kapoor and ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ opposite Triptii Dimri.

