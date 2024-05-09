Raja Kumari’s Song ‘In Love’ With Guru Randhawa Drops, Rapper Asks ‘How’s My Punjabi’

Rapper Raja Kumari showcased her perfect Punjabi skills in her latest song, 'In Love' with Guru Randhawa, which dropped on Thursday.
Guru, who penned the lyrics of the song, shared it on Instagram and wrote: "Brand new release. 'In Love' out now. Enjoy the vibe.”
She captioned it: “How’s my Punjabi.”
Raja Kumari, whose real name is Svetha Yallapragada Rao, has collaborated with several popular artists, such as Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony, and the late Sidhu Moosewala.
Guru is known for lending his voice to tracks like 'Lahore', 'Ishare Tere', 'Slowly Slowly', 'Suit Suit', and 'Dance Meri Rani'.