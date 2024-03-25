Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are celebrating their first Holi together after the wedding. The couple tied the knot on March 15 at ITC Grand Bharat, Delhi NCR in an intimate ceremony with their families and close ones in attendance. Pulkit and Samrat shared glimpses of their first Holi celebrations.
Taking to their Instagram handles, Pulkit and Kriti shared a video and a pic where the former was seen giving a sweet kiss on his wife's cheeks and she laughing heartily. Both wore colour-coordinated outfits. Kriti was in a printed light pink suit while Pulkit was in a kurta set of the same colour. The new bride flaunted her red and white choodas in the pics. They wrote, ''Hamari pehli holi! 💛🧿 and added ''#happyholi''.
Have a look at Pulkit and Kriti's first Holi pics.
Pulkit and Kriti have shared glimpses of their dreamy wedding and pre and post-wedding festivities on social media. A day after their marriage, they shared their wedding pictures, and wrote, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You."
We loved Pulkit and Kriti's wedding outfits that were so unconventional. Pulkit was in a pastel green ensemble; the sherwani had Gayatri mantra embroidered on it and Kriti's lehenga was also no less. Both looked stunning on their special day.
Later, they shared pics of their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies that were held at the same venue. Kriti and Pulkit also gave a sneak-peek into their wedding reception. They seemed to have a great time at all the ceremonies.
For the unversed, Kriti and Pulkit got engaged in January after dating for five years.