Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Speaks Up Against US Abortion Ruling, Reposts Michelle Obama's Statement

Actress Priyanka Chopra has spoken up against the US Abortion Ruling. Her thoughts align with former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, and supports her statement.

Priyanka Chopra Speaks Up Against US Abortion Ruling, Reposts Michelle Obama's Statement
Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 1:53 pm

Actress Priyanka Chopra has expressed her anguish over the recent US Supreme Court decision. The Indian actress took to her Instagram stories to former US President Barack Obama's wife and author Michelle Obama's post on the ruling on abortion rights.

Renowned personalities have been protesting the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that safeguarded women's reproductive rights.

Chopra conveyed her disagreement on her Instagram stories. She added another post that included a cartoon contrasting American gun rights with abortion rights in addition to reposting a tragic statement made by the former First Lady. Michelle Obama had stated in her statement that she was "heartbroken" by the decision.

On the work front, Chopra will be seen in the upcoming series 'Citadel', as well as Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Priyanka Chopra Michelle Obama US Abortion Ruling Actress Priyanka Chopra US Supreme Court Michelle Obama Instagram Roe V. Wade
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out

Chhattisgarh: Two Girls Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident

Chhattisgarh: Two Girls Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident