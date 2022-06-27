Priyanka Chopra Speaks Up Against US Abortion Ruling, Reposts Michelle Obama's Statement

Actress Priyanka Chopra has expressed her anguish over the recent US Supreme Court decision. The Indian actress took to her Instagram stories to former US President Barack Obama's wife and author Michelle Obama's post on the ruling on abortion rights.

Renowned personalities have been protesting the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that safeguarded women's reproductive rights.

Chopra conveyed her disagreement on her Instagram stories. She added another post that included a cartoon contrasting American gun rights with abortion rights in addition to reposting a tragic statement made by the former First Lady. Michelle Obama had stated in her statement that she was "heartbroken" by the decision.

On the work front, Chopra will be seen in the upcoming series 'Citadel', as well as Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

[With Inputs from IANS]