Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Pose With Family As They Celebrate Holi With Daughter Malti Marie In India

A fan page shared numerous photos and videos of Priyanka Chopra's Holi celebrations with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Instagram
Priyanka Chopra with family and friends Photo: Instagram
info_icon

When Priyanka Chopra touched down in Mumbai ten days ago, it was anticipated that she would be staying till Holi to celebrate the festival with her family, and then head back to US. Now, it seems to have been true.

Chopra, who is currently back in her home country with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was spotted delighting in Holi festivities with their loved ones at a lavish gathering. Photos and videos capturing the couple and their daughter swiftly circulated across all social media platforms.

In one of the images, the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actress is papped with her family and friends in a group photo. She cradles her daughter in her arms, who looks adorable in a white dress paired with a small white hat. In another video, Chopra is seen dancing to the lively beats of the dhol with Nick standing beside her. She enthusiastically encourages her husband to join her in matching her steps and dancing along.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, there are numerous group photos capturing moments with their loved ones as they revel in the colourful celebrations.

Take a look at them here, as shared by the star’s fan page.

As for Priyanka’s trip to India, she touched down on March 15 along with daughter Malti Marie. She came back to fulfil some professional commitments. As an ambassador for Bulgari, she was given the opportunity to launch a new store for the luxury brand in the city. She then also attended a Roman Holi bash, hosted by Isha Ambani. The two were then joined by Nick Jonas on March 18. The family went to Ayodhya on March 20 to seek their blessings at the Ram Mandir.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is set to narrate Disneynature’s documentary ‘Tiger,’ slated to release on April 22. Acting wise, she will be seen in Frank E Flowers’ ‘The Bluff.’ Additionally, she has ‘Heads of State’ alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in the pipeline. As for Nick Jonas, he will be reuniting with his brothers, Joe and Kevin (together, more popularly known as the Jonas Brothers), and will resume their world tour on April 16 in São Paulo, Brazil.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Tamil Nadu Government Allocates Rs 1,000 Crore To Enhance Rural Roads
  2. Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Daughter Raha Spread Holi Cheer With Neighbours
  3. Tamil Nadu: Cash Seized From Punjab Family In Nilgiris As Part Of MCC Rules, Returned After Verification
  4. Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Is Attempting To Prevent Publication Of Her Memoir
  5. Mamata Banerjee: 50 Years In Politics And Still Going Strong
  6. Sports World LIVE: India Face Afghanistan In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers In Guwahati
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full List Of Congress Candidates For All States/UTs
  8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP's Mega 'Gherao PM Residence' Protest Today; Security Upped, Traffic Curbs On