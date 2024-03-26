Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Pose With Family As They Celebrate Holi With Daughter Malti Marie In India

As for Priyanka’s trip to India, she touched down on March 15 along with daughter Malti Marie. She came back to fulfil some professional commitments. As an ambassador for Bulgari, she was given the opportunity to launch a new store for the luxury brand in the city. She then also attended a Roman Holi bash, hosted by Isha Ambani. The two were then joined by Nick Jonas on March 18. The family went to Ayodhya on March 20 to seek their blessings at the Ram Mandir.