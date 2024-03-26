Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Pose With Family As They Celebrate Holi With Daughter Malti Marie In India

When Priyanka Chopra touched down in Mumbai ten days ago, it was anticipated that she would be staying till Holi to celebrate the festival with her family, and then head back to US. Now, it seems to have been true.
Chopra, who is currently back in her home country with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was spotted delighting in Holi festivities with their loved ones at a lavish gathering. Photos and videos capturing the couple and their daughter swiftly circulated across all social media platforms.
In one of the images, the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actress is papped with her family and friends in a group photo. She cradles her daughter in her arms, who looks adorable in a white dress paired with a small white hat. In another video, Chopra is seen dancing to the lively beats of the dhol with Nick standing beside her. She enthusiastically encourages her husband to join her in matching her steps and dancing along.
Advertisement
Elsewhere, there are numerous group photos capturing moments with their loved ones as they revel in the colourful celebrations.
Take a look at them here, as shared by the star’s fan page.
As for Priyanka’s trip to India, she touched down on March 15 along with daughter Malti Marie. She came back to fulfil some professional commitments. As an ambassador for Bulgari, she was given the opportunity to launch a new store for the luxury brand in the city. She then also attended a Roman Holi bash, hosted by Isha Ambani. The two were then joined by Nick Jonas on March 18. The family went to Ayodhya on March 20 to seek their blessings at the Ram Mandir.
Advertisement
On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is set to narrate Disneynature’s documentary ‘Tiger,’ slated to release on April 22. Acting wise, she will be seen in Frank E Flowers’ ‘The Bluff.’ Additionally, she has ‘Heads of State’ alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in the pipeline. As for Nick Jonas, he will be reuniting with his brothers, Joe and Kevin (together, more popularly known as the Jonas Brothers), and will resume their world tour on April 16 in São Paulo, Brazil.