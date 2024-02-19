Mallika Sukumaran has been a part of the Malayalam film industry for 50 years now. Recently, an event was organized in her name to celebrate her legacy in Thiruvanthapuram. The event was called Mallika Vasantham @ 50, and it was attended by her sons, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran.
At Mallika Vasantham @ 50, Prithviraj Sukumaran got emotional as he spoke about his mother. He gave a moving speech and praised his mother for everything that she had done. Speaking at the event, Sukumaran said, “To survive in cinema for 50 years is nothing short of a wonder. Though she took a break in between for almost 25 years and confined herself to the role of a housewife, she managed to provide her career a seamless restart once she returned to the industry. It’s an absolute tribute to the artiste that she is.”
The actor continued, “I am very proud that I received such opportunities. Every time I act with her or direct her, I come to the realization that she’s the most talented actor and artiste in our family. She has a lot more to offer to cinema."
Take a look at Prithviraj Sukumaran’s speech for Mallika Sukumaran here.
The actor also talked about how her mother got back on her feet after his father’s death. He recalled being worried for his mother, but her resilience made him feel proud. He was visibly moved as he talked about her.
The event was inaugurated by the Kerala Law Minister P Rajeeve. The Food and Civil Supplies Minister, GR Anil, presided over the event. Mallika Sukumaran made her debut in films in 1974 with ‘Kanyakumari.’ The film was directed by KS Sethumadhavan and it starred Kamal Haasan and Rita Bhaduri in important roles. She has also won the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actress for her performance in KG George's directorial – ‘Swapnadanam’ (1974).