At Mallika Vasantham @ 50, Prithviraj Sukumaran got emotional as he spoke about his mother. He gave a moving speech and praised his mother for everything that she had done. Speaking at the event, Sukumaran said, “To survive in cinema for 50 years is nothing short of a wonder. Though she took a break in between for almost 25 years and confined herself to the role of a housewife, she managed to provide her career a seamless restart once she returned to the industry. It’s an absolute tribute to the artiste that she is.”