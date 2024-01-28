Karan Johar Drops Hints For His Upcoming Film; Netizens Guess It's 'Sarzameen' With Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ibrahim Ali Khan

There have been several reports doing the rounds that Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan have come together for Karan Johar's production. The mega movie is reportedly titled 'Sarzameen'. The film is said to be backed by Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani. Karan Johar, today, taking to his Instagram handle shared a statement which is apparently about his upcoming film. He didn't reveal the cast or the title of the film. However, netizens were quick to get the hints. Most of the users commented on the film titled 'Sarzameen' starring Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim.