Prime Video's Young Adult Series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' To Debut On April 25

"To maintain appearances with her friends, she pretends to be in Canada. Will this experience become a nightmare, a journey of personal growth, or both? Packed with plot twists and heartwarming revelations, join Asmara as she navigates a journey of self-discovery, nurtures family bonds, forges genuine friendships, and experiences the magic of first love, amidst the enchanting bylanes of Tibbri Road," the official plotline read.