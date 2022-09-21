Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
President Murmu Condoles Demise Of Raju Srivastava: 'Extremely sad'

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the untimely demise of comedian Raju Srivastava is extremely sad and offered her condolences to his family and fans.

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 7:28 pm

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the untimely demise of comedian Raju Srivastava is extremely sad and offered her condolences to his family and fans.

Srivastava (aged 58), who dabbled in movies, made a mark as a stand-up comic and later entered politics, died on Wednesday at the age of 58 after more than 40 days in hospital here.

"The untimely demise of eminent comedian Raju Srivastava ji is extremely sad. He had an uncanny talent to enthrall the audience with his comical performances. Due to his influence, the staging of comedy in India got a new identity. My condolences to his family and fans," the President said in a tweet in Hindi. 

