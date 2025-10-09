Pot Of Gold, An Independent Climate Change Documentary To Release On EarthX On October 19

Pot of Gold, an independent documentary, will be available to stream in the UK on EarthX on October 19, 2025
Set in the valleys of Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, it tells the true story of a honey beekeeping initiative transforming lives and contributing to healing the climate of the region
The documentary is produced by Chief Productions in association with global humanitarian charity Human Appeal and distributed by BayView Entertainment
Pot of Gold, a powerful independent documentary set in the breathtaking valleys of Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, will be available to stream in the UK on EarthX. It will release on the streaming platform on October 19, 2025.
The documentary tells the true story of a daring honey beekeeping initiative transforming lives and contributing to healing the climate in one of the world’s most remote and vulnerable regions.
For the unversed, EarthX is a leading environmental-themed streaming platform and broadcast channel, dedicated to sustainability, conservation, and climate action programming found on DirecTV, Spectrum, U-Verse, Fubo, Philo and NCTC. EarthX TV is available in the UK via Fire TV, Plex and Xumo.
Pot of Gold is produced by Chief Productions in association with global humanitarian charity Human Appeal and distributed by BayView Entertainment. It is the first foreign-produced documentary granted permission to film in the area.
The documentary uses a unique blend of intimate observational footage, interviews, unseen archives, and humorously staged reenactments featuring real Kashmiri farmers. The project highlights hope, determination and vision as impoverished families help produce and market over $1 million in honey since the start of the project, showcasing the profound relationship between humans, honeybees and their environment.
Human Appeal UK's CEO, Hameed Al-Asaly, shared that the documentary enables them to share the "inspiring story globally and raise awareness about the vital connection between livelihoods and climate resilience."
"Pot of Gold embodies what we stand for at Human Appeal: empowering communities to protect their environment, build sustainable resources and take ownership of their futures. This film reminds us that the solutions to global challenges like climate change often begin with local people and their resilience," he added.
Produced, co-directed, and partially narrated by environmentalist Billy Offland, Pot of Gold reflects years of research into the realities of biodiversity and climate crises worldwide.