Art & Entertainment

Pierce Brosnan To Aaron Taylor-Johnson On Playing James Bond: 'Be Bold'

Former James Bond depicter Pierce Brosnan has given his stamp of approval to actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play the suave spy.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Pierce Brosnan, Aaron Taylor-Johnson Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Former James Bond depicter Pierce Brosnan has given his stamp of approval to actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play the suave spy.

Taylor-Johnson is rumoured to be the next 007 agent. Brosnan played James Bond through the 1990s. Talking about the next to take on the role of the spy agent, Brosnan said that Taylor-Johnson “has the chops” to take it on, reports deadline.

Brosnan starred with Taylor-Johnson in the 2009 film 'The Greatest'.

“One of the first movies we made, one of our earliest movies, was The Greatest – and he was in it,” Brosnan said.

“He was The Greatest in it. It’s a lovely movie with Aaron and Carey Mulligan and Susan Sarandon and myself. So yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow.”

Advertisement

If Taylor-Johnson becomes the next Bond, Brosnan advises the actor: “Be bold. Go out there, have a great time. Just love it. Just go for it.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. World Theatre Day: ‘Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti’, ‘Typecaste’, ‘Shadyantra’, ‘Gunhegaar’, ‘Chanda Hai Tu’ – Acclaimed Teleplays To Binge Watch
  2. Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  3. 'Laapataa Ladies' Director Kiran Rao Opens Up About How She Was Trolled After Marrying Aamir Khan
  4. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Pulls Off Vintage Diving Catch To Dismiss Vijay Shankar - Watch
  5. Delhi HC Hears Arvind Kejriwal’s Plea Against ED Arrest; US Calls For ‘Fair' Legal Process | Top Points
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Dilip Ghosh's 'Father' Jibe On Mamata Stirs Row, Nadda Sends Notice; Thackeray's Sena Releases Candidate List
  7. Baltimore Bridge Collapse: 6 Missing Workers Presumed Dead, All-Indian Crew Safe After Ship Collision
  8. Sports World LIVE: Endrick, Lamine Yamal Star As Brazil Hold Spain 3-3 In Friendly