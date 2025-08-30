Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Rom-Com Has A Decent Start

Param Sundari released in theatres on August 29
It had a slow start at the box office
The film marks first collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer culture-clash rom-com Param Sundari arrived in theatres on August 29. The early reviews of the film on X (formerly Twitter) were quite positive. Fans loved the sparkling chemistry between the fresh pair, the chartbuster songs, the aesthetics and called it a feel-good rom-com outing. Some felt that it lacked an emotional depth to make it a perfect romantic comedy. Well, Param Sundari's opening day box office earnings are in line with industry expectations. According to trade estimates, it was expected to earn Rs 7-9 crore on Friday.
Param Sundari box office collection Day 1
As per Sacnilk, Param Sundari earned an estimated Rs 7.25 crore nett on its opening day. It had an overall 12.92% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Night shows recorded the highest occupancy of 19.77%, and morning shows witnessed 8.19% occupancy. Afternoon and evening shows had occupancy rates of 11.45% and 12.27%.
It has surpassed the first-day box office collection of Maddock's previous rom-com, Bhool Chuk Maaf (2025). Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer earned Rs 7 crore on Day 1. Also, it has outdone the opening day collection of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2, which amassed only Rs 3.35 crore.
An excerpt from the Outlook India review of Param Sundari reads: "Don’t be mistaken in looking for wit or spark on this film. There’s no purpose here—only a bland regurgitation of the vast unfamiliarity a Delhi hunk like Param encounters in Kerala. Scenes run on, diffuse and you wouldn’t even bother. The only thing prepossessing the makers is flinging every cultural cliché at the wall. Param Sundari puts up a flamboyant show of Kerala—but viewed firmly through a standardising, northerner lens. So, there are ample digs of casually racist, gleefully insensitive humour, starting right when Param zeroes in on Kerala. Pronunciations are obviously mangled.
Param Sundari has been directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.