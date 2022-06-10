Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Paper Towns Director Jack Schreier To Direct New Marvel Movie 'Thunderbolts'

'Thunderbolts' is an upcoming Marvel Studios film that focuses on a team of supervillains.

Paper Towns Director Jack Schreier To Direct New Marvel Movie 'Thunderbolts'
Jack Shreier IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 6:41 pm

‘Thunderbolts’, a film based on a team of supervillains in the Marvel comics, is in early development at Marvel Studios. ‘Black Widow’ writer Eric Pearson will write the screenplay for the film, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige attached as producer. The details about the plot and the cast are under wraps. 

According to Deadline, Jake Schreier, who helmed the film ‘Paper Town’, will be directing the movie. Schreier recently finished shooting for the A24 and Netflix series ‘Beef’.

In the Marvel comics, the Thunderbolts is a team of villains, anti-heroes and reformed baddies. Some of the characters who could be appearing in the film include Baron Zemo, Yelena Belova, Ghost, Taskmaster, The Abomination, US Agent, the Winter Soldier and General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross who assembles the first team.

Related stories

'Ms Marvel' Star Iman Vellani: Farhan Akhtar Is A Fascinating Person

Farhan Akhtar's Look In Disney+ Hotstar's 'Ms Marvel' Revealed In New Teaser

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios has been making headlines closer to home in India. Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar made a cameo appearance in Marvel’s recently released series ‘Ms Marvel’. 

For the first time in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the show featured a Muslim, South Asian character. The protagonist, Kamala Khan, is a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American from Jersey City who is enamoured by the Avengers and looks up to Captain Marvel, especially as she gains shape-shifting abilities.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Jack Shreier Paper Towns Marvel Comics Marvel Studios Marvel Cinematic Universe Thunderbolts Ms Marvel Farhan Akhtar Supervillains
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

T Rajendar Gets Clearance For Medical Treatment In Singapore

T Rajendar Gets Clearance For Medical Treatment In Singapore