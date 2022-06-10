Paper Towns Director Jack Schreier To Direct New Marvel Movie 'Thunderbolts'

‘Thunderbolts’, a film based on a team of supervillains in the Marvel comics, is in early development at Marvel Studios. ‘Black Widow’ writer Eric Pearson will write the screenplay for the film, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige attached as producer. The details about the plot and the cast are under wraps.

According to Deadline, Jake Schreier, who helmed the film ‘Paper Town’, will be directing the movie. Schreier recently finished shooting for the A24 and Netflix series ‘Beef’.

In the Marvel comics, the Thunderbolts is a team of villains, anti-heroes and reformed baddies. Some of the characters who could be appearing in the film include Baron Zemo, Yelena Belova, Ghost, Taskmaster, The Abomination, US Agent, the Winter Soldier and General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross who assembles the first team.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios has been making headlines closer to home in India. Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar made a cameo appearance in Marvel’s recently released series ‘Ms Marvel’.

For the first time in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the show featured a Muslim, South Asian character. The protagonist, Kamala Khan, is a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American from Jersey City who is enamoured by the Avengers and looks up to Captain Marvel, especially as she gains shape-shifting abilities.

[With Inputs From PTI]