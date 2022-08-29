Ozzy Osbourne Paranoid About Staying In US, Set On Going Back To UK

It seems like the rock legend Ozzy Osbourne isn't too pleased with staying in the US as the Black Sabbath frontman is set to permanently return to the UK with wife Sharon after several years living in Los Angeles, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The Black Sabbath rocker, 73, is set to up sticks and return to his homeland after spending the best of the last two decades in California with his three children; Aimee, 38, Kelly, 37, and Jack, 36.

According to Mirror.co.uk, Ozzy and Sharon, who recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary last month, own a huge Grade II listed mansion in Buckinghamshire where they previously divided their time alongside their Californian home.

However, the family have been concerned by the increasing number of mass shootings in the country and have opted to return home.

Speaking to The Metro, Ozzy said: "Everything's f****** ridiculous there. I'm fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert...It's f****** crazy."

Ozzy surprised everyone, even his Black Sabbath band-mates, when he defied the odds to perform at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham earlier this month.