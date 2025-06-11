OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (June 9 to 15): Rana Naidu Season 2, The Traitors, Materialists And More

This week is filled with exciting lineup of movies and web series to stream on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar, among others. Also, there are interesting releases in theatres. From Karan Johar-hosted show The Traitors to Celine Song's Materialists, we've got you covered with a list of the OTT and theatrical releases. Whether you are a fan of romantic and horror comedies or action-packed dramas, there’s something for everyone in the list to enjoy this week.