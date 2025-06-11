OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (June 9 to 15): Rana Naidu Season 2, The Traitors, Materialists And More

This week is filled with exciting lineup of movies and web series to stream on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar, among others. Also, there are interesting releases in theatres. From Karan Johar-hosted show The Traitors to Celine Song's Materialists, we've got you covered with a list of the OTT and theatrical releases. Whether you are a fan of romantic and horror comedies or action-packed dramas, there’s something for everyone in the list to enjoy this week.
Snow White (June 11) - JioHotstar
Starring Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler, Snow White released on June 11, on Jio Hotstar in India. Directed by Marc Webb, the movie revolves around the story of a princess, who wants to save her life from her stepmother, the Evil Queen.
The Traitors (June 12) - Prime Video
Karan Johar is back with a new reality show The Traitors, which will have 20 players competing for Rs 1 crore. The show synopsis reads: "Hidden amongst the innocent players are the traitors who are out to murder each night. In this ruthless game, trust is rare and betrayal is everywhere."
Karan Kundrra, Uorfi Javed, Jasmine Bhasin, Lakshmi Manchu, Raftaar, Elnaaz Norouzi, Nikita Luther, Ashish G Vidyarthi, Apoorva aka Rebel Kid, Anshula Kapoor, Raj Kundra,Maheep Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Mukesh Chhabra, and Sudhanshu Pandey, among others are the participants on the show.
Kesari Chapter 2 (June 13) - JioHotstar
Starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, the film will release on ioHotstar from June 13. It has been directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It released in theatres on April 18 release and reportedly collected Rs 142 crore worldwide.
Rana Naidu Season 2 (June 13) - Netflix
Rana Naidu promises his wife that he has left behind his violent past, but he goes back to his old life when an old enemy of him shows up. It has been created by Karan Anshuman, and stars Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla and Suchitra Pillai.
Alappuzha Gymkhana (June 13)- SonyLIV
After a successful theatrical run, Alappuzha Gymkhana is all set to make its OTT debut. It was earlier slated to release on June 5. Set in Kerala’s culture-rich Alappuzha, the film's plot is something that resonates with you because of its authenticity and raw emotions. It is directed by Khalid Rahman.
Subham (June 13) - JioHotstar
Directed by Praveen Kandregula and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Subham is a Telugu horror comedy movie that revolves around a group of friends discussing how they try to control their wives. The twist comes when the wives, after watching their favourite TV serials, become possessed by a ghost and control their husbands' lives. Samantha makes a cameo appearance as a 'maata' who steps in to solve their issue.
Theatrical releases this week
Materialists (June 13)
Past Lives director Celine Song is back with yet another romantic film, titled Materialists, starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal in lead roles. Dakota Johnson plays a matchmaker, Lucy who falls for the handsome and wealthy Randy (Pascal). As they go on their first date, her ex, John (Evans) enters the scene. Lucy's love life is now filled with chaos as she struggles in love, torn between John and Randy.
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (June 13)
Ballerina will see Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a Russian ballerina-turned-assassin who is on a mission to avenge the death of her family.
Directed by Len Wiseman, the story of Ballerina takes place in between John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, headlined by Hollywood star Keanu Reeves.