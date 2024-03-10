Oscars 2024: History Of The Academy Awards

This was the first of many meetings that happened to discuss the topic. In one of these meetings, it was the MGM art director Cedric Gibbons who drew an image of a knight holding a sword and standing tall in front of a film's reel. The five spokes of the reel represented the Academy's original five branches - actors, directors, producers, technicians, and writers – while the sword represented protection for the industry's health and progress. The design was instantly chosen by the Board of Directors and appeared on the cover of the Academy magazine's November 1927 edition. Gibbons picked Los Angeles sculptor George Stanley to create his idea in three dimensions in early 1928. They discussed the design concept together – no live models or sketches were utilised – and Stanley created many variants from which Gibbons chose one. The completed design simplified the knight's shape and relocated the film reel beneath its feet. The now-iconic figurine was created.