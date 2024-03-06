Oscars 2024: Emily Blunt, Issa Rae, Ariana Grande, America Ferrera Among Third Slate Of Presenters

Taking to their Instagram, the Academy unveiled the third round of presenters. Sharing the names, they wrote, “Meet your third slate of presenters for the 96th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 10th at a new time, 7e/4p! #Oscars.”
Take a look at the announcement post here:
The big names include Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, America Ferrera, Sally Field, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, Ben Kingsley, Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz and Forest Whitaker.
Previously announced presenters include Mahershala Ali, Bad Bunny, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Lupita Nyong’o, Catherine O’Hara, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer, Michelle Yeoh, Ramy Youssef and Zendaya.
But it’s not been revealed who would be presenting which awards.
As for the 96th edition of the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel is set to take over the hosting duties at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The nominations include Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ with 13 nods leading the pack. Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’ follows closely with 11 nominations, and Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ secures 10. Quite frankly, to determine who’s going to take home the prestigious awards is much tougher than before.
For Indian audiences, the Academy Awards will be streamed live on Monday, March 11, starting 4 AM IST, only on Disney+ Hotstar.