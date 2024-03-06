Oscars 2024: Emily Blunt, Issa Rae, Ariana Grande, America Ferrera Among Third Slate Of Presenters

As for the 96th edition of the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel is set to take over the hosting duties at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The nominations include Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ with 13 nods leading the pack. Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’ follows closely with 11 nominations, and Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ secures 10. Quite frankly, to determine who’s going to take home the prestigious awards is much tougher than before.