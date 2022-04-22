Telugu actor Nani has taken to Twitter to praise ‘Jersey’ starring actor Shahid Kapoor, actress Mrunal Thakur and actor Pankaj Kapur in lead roles. ‘Jersey’ is a Bollywood remake of Nani’s National-award-winning Telugu film of the same name.

Nani tweeted, “Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart. @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 🔥♥️ #PankajKapoor sir 🙏🏼 and my boy Ronit 🤍 This is true good cinema. Congratulations @theamangill @AlluEnts @DilRajuProdctns @SitharaEnts @Penmovies (sic).”

Talking about Nani, Shahid Kapoor had recently said while talking to India Today, "We haven't really met much. But whatever little I have seen of him and heard of him and read his interviews, of course I saw him in Jersey. You know he is a really cool guy. I think his heart is in the right place and it is very gracious of him to speak the way that he is. And I just want to say he is the original and nothing will ever change that. I don't want to make any bones about that. We all felt inspired from the film that we saw. We wanted to take it to a different audience. We rediscovered it. And I have made that character mine in every way that I can and I have complete ownership and I am very possessive of him. But the character that was played by Nani was their first one. So, that respect will always be with him.”

Both the original film and the Hindi remake have been directed by filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri. ‘Jersey’ revolves around Arjun (played by Shahid Kapoor), a failed cricketer who decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India for the sake of his son. Mrunal Thakur plays his wife and Pankaj Kapur plays the coach who never lost faith in Kapoor’s talent. The film released in theatres today after numerous delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.