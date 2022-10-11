Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Opening New Innings: Shikhar Dhawan Will Be Seen In 'Double XL'

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will be soon seen performing for the camera in the upcoming movie 'Double XL,' which stars Bollywood actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi as the leads. The film is a story of two plus-sized women seeking their dreams.

Huma Qureshi and Shikhar Dhawan in 'Double XL'
Huma Qureshi and Shikhar Dhawan in 'Double XL' IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 12:56 pm

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will be soon seen performing for the camera in the upcoming movie 'Double XL,' which stars Bollywood actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi as the leads. The film is a story of two plus-sized women seeking their dreams.

Explaining how the development happened, the opening batsman of India said: "As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favorite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me, and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me."

He stated that the film aims to deliver a healthy message to society and has the potential to start a conversation, "This is a lovely message for the whole society, and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what."

Directed by Satramm Ramani, the slice-of-life comedy-drama that challenges body weight stereotypes also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra as the male protagonists.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz, 'Double XL' is set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Huma Qureshi Sonakshi Sinha Double XL Shikhar Dhawan Upcoming Movie Body Positivity Bollywood Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics