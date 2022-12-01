Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
On The Boil: Tempers Flare Up In 'Bigg Boss 16' House On The Issue Of Boiling Rice

On The Boil: Tempers Flare Up In 'Bigg Boss 16' House On The Issue Of Boiling Rice

Close friends turning foes Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam will be seen engaging in a war of words in the kitchen in the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ Contestants Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam
‘Bigg Boss 16’ Contestants Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 6:15 pm

Close friends turning foes Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam will be seen engaging in a war of words in the kitchen in the upcoming episode of controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'

When the reigning queen of the kitchen Archana Gautam is in her turf, arguments frequently break out. The two argue over how to boil rice properly. 

Insisting that since there is nothing wrong with her style of cooking, Soundarya asks Archana to make her rice separately. 

Getting into the fight, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary comments: "There is life outside of the kitchen."

The upcoming episode will also have a fight between Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia over the topic of mental health. The comments made by Shalin will trigger Nimrit's panic. In the promo she is also heard saying that if Shalin makes fun of her condition she will sue him.

MOST POPULAR

