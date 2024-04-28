Art & Entertainment

On Her B'day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flags Off Maiden Film 'Bangaram' Under Her Production Banner

On the occasion of her 37th birthday on Sunday, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her maiden Telugu feature film tentatively titled 'Bangaram' under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures and also unveiled the motion poster.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her maiden Telugu feature film as a producer Photo: Instagram
Samantha took to Instagram, where she shared the quirky motion poster that begins with a pressure cooker whistling, which gets hit by a bullet. The motion poster pans to a teddy bear and then to Samantha dressed in a saree and a mangalsutra as she holds a rifle.

She captioned it: "Not everything has glitter to be golden... Starting soon."

The Telugu film marks Samantha's feature film debut as a producer. She will also be seen essaying the lead protagonist. The film is expected to have a multi-lingual release.

There aren't any further details revealed, it is slated to hit theatres in 2025.

