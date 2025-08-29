Raut said it's a challenging genre as it is difficult to make a film on any personality. "The episodes of their life that you select to go in the film, versus the episodes of their life that you choose not to put is important. You let go of a few things and realise that whatever you’ve selected is good, and what’s omitted is even better. Having said that, one wants to make the best effort to tell the story and make it inspirational," he said.