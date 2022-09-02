Nysa Devgan And Khushi Kapoor Party Together In Mumbai; Netizens Call Them ‘New BFFs In Town’

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan recently joined Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor to attend a party in Mumbai. The star kids were joined by their friends at a Mumbai restaurant. The two were clicked by the paparazzi as they reached the party and got down from their cars. While they arrived in separate cars for the party, they left in the same car and were joined by their friend Orhan Awatramani.

Check out the pictures and videos:

For the party, Khushi looked stunning as she wore a black dress. On the other hand, Nysa was papped in a red mini dress paired with a printed jacket. Seeing them together for the first time enjoying a girls’ night out, social media users termed them ‘beautiful’ and ‘new BFFs (best friends)’.

Khushi, the younger daughter of the late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’, which will be a Netflix release. Nysa, on the other hand, is studying in London, and photos of her enjoying her time there are often seen on social media. In fact, Khushi’s sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, was also clicked partying with Nysa, and actor Ahan Shetty, in London.