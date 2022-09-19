Now, Another Tamil Film Made In A Single Shot!

A few months after the release of director Parthiban's 'Iravin Nizhal', which the director claimed to be the world's first non-linear, single shot film, comes the news that another film called 'Drama' has now been made in a single shot.

The Tamil film, which has been directed by Aju Kizhumala, features actors Kishore, Charlie, Jai Bala and Kavya Bellu in the lead.

Says Jai Bala, who plays the male lead in the film, "The entire unit rehearsed for this film for over a 180 days and shot the film in a matter of one hour and 53 minutes."

Jai Bala discloses that the story of the film takes place in a police station over a night.

"The story is about what happens in a police station when power goes off for a brief period. A murder occurs. An investigation follows to find out the murderer and the reason behind the crime," he says.

But why title it 'Drama'? Says actress Kavya Bellu, "In theatre, there is no room for mistakes. When you go on stage, you simply perform. There is no room for repeating an act. Similarly, this film was a single shot film. All of us had to deliver our parts convincingly together to complete it in one shot. We thought that the title 'Drama' would indicate the fact that we had worked like theatre artistes to make this film with no second chances for correcting mistakes."

Produced by Antony Raj M in association with Jayachandran PP, Dr Jolly Ambukan, the film has cinematography by Shinos and background score by Bijibal.