Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Now, Another Tamil Film Made In A Single Shot!

A few months after the release of director Parthiban's 'Iravin Nizhal', which the director claimed to be the world's first non-linear, single shot film, comes the news that another film called 'Drama' has now been made in a single shot.

Tamil Single Shot Film 'Drama'
Tamil Single Shot Film 'Drama' plumeria movies

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 5:10 pm

A few months after the release of director Parthiban's 'Iravin Nizhal', which the director claimed to be the world's first non-linear, single shot film, comes the news that another film called 'Drama' has now been made in a single shot.

The Tamil film, which has been directed by Aju Kizhumala, features actors Kishore, Charlie, Jai Bala and Kavya Bellu in the lead.

Says Jai Bala, who plays the male lead in the film, "The entire unit rehearsed for this film for over a 180 days and shot the film in a matter of one hour and 53 minutes."

Jai Bala discloses that the story of the film takes place in a police station over a night.

"The story is about what happens in a police station when power goes off for a brief period. A murder occurs. An investigation follows to find out the murderer and the reason behind the crime," he says.

But why title it 'Drama'? Says actress Kavya Bellu, "In theatre, there is no room for mistakes. When you go on stage, you simply perform. There is no room for repeating an act. Similarly, this film was a single shot film. All of us had to deliver our parts convincingly together to complete it in one shot. We thought that the title 'Drama' would indicate the fact that we had worked like theatre artistes to make this film with no second chances for correcting mistakes."

Produced by Antony Raj M in association with Jayachandran PP, Dr Jolly Ambukan, the film has cinematography by Shinos and background score by Bijibal.

Related stories

Robo Shankar Plays A Character Called Swamy Paramaanandha In R. Parthiban's 'Iravin Nizhal'

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Plays 'Embodiment Of Courage' Premakumari In 'Iravin Nizhal'

Parthiban's Non-Linear Film 'Iravin Nizhal' To Release On July 15

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tamil Films Tamil Film Industry Single Shot Film Parthiban Iravin Nizhal Drama Films Aju Khizumala India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

'We Will Definitely Show Our Papers': Why Muslims In Jharkhand Are Celebrating New Domicile Policy

'We Will Definitely Show Our Papers': Why Muslims In Jharkhand Are Celebrating New Domicile Policy