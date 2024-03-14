Norah Jones Leaves Onlookers Amazed With A Surprise Performance At London’s Kings Cross Station – View Pics

Norah Jones is one of the most popular musicians and singers we have in the current times. She has 9-time Grammy Awards under her belt and that sure says it all. When a performer of her level and calibre just starts performing at the Kings Cross station in London, it surely takes onlookers by surprise, and that is exactly what happened earlier today.
Norah Jones was seen doing an impromptu surprise performance for all her fans and followers at the Kings Cross station in London. Needless to say, she left everyone mesmerised by her performance. People were on their way to catch a train or some were coming out of it, and then they see the legendary Norah Jones performing right in front of them – you sure are bound to be shocked for a moment. Audiences took their time to realise who she was and started appreciating her performance. It was surely one of the most satisfying performances that one could have ever imagined.
So, without further ado, here are a few glimpses from the performance right here:
Norah Jones performs during a surprise performance at Kings Cross station in London.
Members of the public gather as Norah Jones performs during a surprise performance at Kings Cross station in London.
Norah Jones arrives to perform a surprise performance at Kings Cross station in London.
A member of the public uses her mobile telephone as Norah Jones performs during a surprise performance at Kings Cross station in London.