Norah Jones Leaves Onlookers Amazed With A Surprise Performance At London’s Kings Cross Station – View Pics

Norah Jones was seen doing an impromptu surprise performance for all her fans and followers at the Kings Cross station in London. Needless to say, she left everyone mesmerised by her performance. People were on their way to catch a train or some were coming out of it, and then they see the legendary Norah Jones performing right in front of them – you sure are bound to be shocked for a moment. Audiences took their time to realise who she was and started appreciating her performance. It was surely one of the most satisfying performances that one could have ever imagined.